Berenberg Bank Raises Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 546

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.99) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.97) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 521.43 ($6.44).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 450.30 ($5.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 429.27. The company has a market capitalization of £12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4,503.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aviva

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,771.35).

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.