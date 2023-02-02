Berenberg Bank Raises Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 820

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.07) to GBX 820 ($10.13) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.40) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 670 ($8.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 728.33 ($9.00).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PHNX opened at GBX 637 ($7.87) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.53). The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

