Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $16.97

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $17.97. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 429,748 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

