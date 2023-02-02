Biconomy Trading Up 3.7% This Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Biconomy has a market cap of $185.16 million and $7.33 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,144,489 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

