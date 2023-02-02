Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) rose 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 413,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 938,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $567.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -22.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

