Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $999 million-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.77 million. Bill.com also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.25 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Up 8.2 %

Bill.com stock traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.38.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bill.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 184.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 196,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

