Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $999.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.04 million. Bill.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Mizuho started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. 4,987,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

