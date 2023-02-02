Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,365,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $182,866,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $150,062,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,821,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,780,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Trading Up 0.1 %

BHVN opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

