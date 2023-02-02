Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 655,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.78.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

