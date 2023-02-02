Bitcoin Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $216.91 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $216.91 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $137.20 or 0.00585324 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,451.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00182372 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00050107 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,301,362 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
