Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $104.24 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00194851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00072427 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

