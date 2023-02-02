Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $43.54 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $838.91 million and $42.58 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $43.54 or 0.00182930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00587242 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00051892 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
