BitShares Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $35.46 million and $3.35 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008924 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005201 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

