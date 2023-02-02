Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.49. 129,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 144,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Trading Up 8.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000.

