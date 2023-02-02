BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $35,900.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00.

BlackLine Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $77.60. 685,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.