Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.65. 28,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,635. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $301.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.45.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

