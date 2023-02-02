Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 518.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 418,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

