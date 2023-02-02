Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $559,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

XHE stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.67. 478,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $114.99.

