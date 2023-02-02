Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,284,309. The company has a market capitalization of $460.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

