Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.67. 169,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $242.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.