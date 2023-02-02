Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYM traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $139.50. 70,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,063. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86.

