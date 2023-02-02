Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 139,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNP traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.20. 986,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.73. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

