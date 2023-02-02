Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $451,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 58,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 129,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.83. 1,479,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,977. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.07 and its 200-day moving average is $393.90.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.