Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.60. 143,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

