Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus cut their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,355. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.