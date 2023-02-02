BMO Capital Markets Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$133.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.17. 86,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,236. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CGI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,371,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in CGI by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CGI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,680 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CGI by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

