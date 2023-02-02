BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $320.09 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $320.09 or 0.01363302 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $50.54 billion and approximately $902.85 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,092 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

