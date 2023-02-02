Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.08-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.13. 1,359,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

