Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.32-13.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.45 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,593,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,749. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

