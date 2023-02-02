Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BSX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. 1,714,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.