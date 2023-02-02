Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. 1,714,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.