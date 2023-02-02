Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 146400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.