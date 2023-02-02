Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.98

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.98 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.85). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 2,757,012 shares changing hands.

BREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,208.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.04.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

