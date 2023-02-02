Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.95

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.92. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 153,014 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 2,966,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 3,958,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 499,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,395,574 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

