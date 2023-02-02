Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.60.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.77. 12,968,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,184. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,337,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,300,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,889.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 97,737 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
