Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

BR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.29. 1,038,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.