Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$64.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$65.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.05. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$65.48. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

