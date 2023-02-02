Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$64.40

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$65.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.05. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$65.48. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.