Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $22.03

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.