Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $72.21

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of LITE opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

