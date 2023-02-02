Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $28.88

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.71.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.48 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

