Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) PT at $87.68

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 1.0 %

State Street Announces Dividend

NYSE:STT opened at $92.28 on Thursday. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

