Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target at $6.71

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

