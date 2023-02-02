Brokers Issue Forecasts for Textron Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Up 2.3 %

Textron stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.