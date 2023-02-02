Brokers Set Expectations for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of POR opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after purchasing an additional 611,446 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

