Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.