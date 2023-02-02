Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $626,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 188,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

