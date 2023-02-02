Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after buying an additional 645,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after buying an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.59.

NYSE TT opened at $178.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.32. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $194.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

