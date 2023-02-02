Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Lowered by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 105.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 415,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

