Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Major Shareholder International Group Se Heerema Buys 3,675,000 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,009. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZI)
