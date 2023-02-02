Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Major Shareholder International Group Se Heerema Buys 3,675,000 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,009. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 132,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 243.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

