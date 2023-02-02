Cambridge Trust Co. Has $36,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

EOG stock opened at $127.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

