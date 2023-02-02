Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 198.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.31. 1,319,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

